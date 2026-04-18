Zane Monlouis News: Makes starting lineup

Monlouis (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Austin.

Monlouis overcame the injury that had put him at risk of missing the weekend, retaining his place in the lineup and extending his streak of appearances that had already reached six since February 22. The defender's availability is a timely boost amid the absence of Walker Zimmerman. His ability to shake off the concern provides the coaching staff with added flexibility in what had shaped up to be a depleted defensive unit.