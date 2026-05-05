Zane Monlouis News: Returns to action Tuesday
Monlouis (undisclosed) played 30 minutes in Tuesday's 3-1 Canadian Championship loss against Atletico Ottawa, confirming his return to fitness after leaving Saturday's draw against San Jose Earthquakes following a late collision.
Monlouis had raised some concern after the incident in the final minutes against San Jose, but his appearance in the Canadian Championship is a clean bill of health heading into upcoming MLS fixtures. The defender has been a regular contributor for Toronto this season and should push to regain his starting role as the club heads into the final stretch before the World Cup break.
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