Zane Monlouis News: Returns to action Tuesday

Monlouis (undisclosed) played 30 minutes in Tuesday's 3-1 Canadian Championship loss against Atletico Ottawa, confirming his return to fitness after leaving Saturday's draw against San Jose Earthquakes following a late collision.

Monlouis had raised some concern after the incident in the final minutes against San Jose, but his appearance in the Canadian Championship is a clean bill of health heading into upcoming MLS fixtures. The defender has been a regular contributor for Toronto this season and should push to regain his starting role as the club heads into the final stretch before the World Cup break.