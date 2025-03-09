Zane Monlouis News: Sees first start of season
Monlouis recorded seven clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati.
Monlouis saw his first start of the season Saturday, appearing for 85 minutes. He would see an okay game, notching one interception and seven clearances in the loss. He has appeared in all three games this season and looks likely to be a rotational option this season with some starting potential.
