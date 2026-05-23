Zane Monlouis News: Substitute option Saturday

Monlouis (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's game versus Chicago Fire.

Monlouis achieved a relatively quick recovery from his knee problem, and he may see a few minutes in the second half of this match before pushing for starts at the expense of either Nicksoen Gomis or Walker Zimmerman. The 22-year-old has struggled to stop opposing attacks when given the opportunity, averaging 3.3 clearances and 1.1 tackles per game.