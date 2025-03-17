Zanka News: Assists equalizer Sunday

Zanka assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Portland Timbers.

Zanka set up Christian Ramirez's goal in the 81st minute Sunday, a strike which tied the match at 1-1 and earned the Galaxy its first point of the season. It marked Zanka's first goal contribution of the season and his first chance created. He played well on the defensive end too as he recorded one tackle, two interceptions, one clearance and one blocked shot.