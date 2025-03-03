Fantasy Soccer
Zanka News: Busy defensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Zanka recorded two tackles (two won) and four clearances in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Zanka had plenty to do behind the ball and made four clearances as Vancouver sent wave after wave of attacks in. The defender should be a big contributor for the Galaxy, and should continue to see a big role in a solid defense. Zanka will hope to continue finding more minutes as the Galaxy get healthy.

Zanka
Los Angeles Galaxy
