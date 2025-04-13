Zanka News: Sent off Saturday
Zanka was sent off with a straight red card in the 28th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo. He registered three clearances before his removal.
Zanka was shown a straight red card in the 28th minute Saturday after he took down Ezequiel Ponce from behind on an obvious goal scoring opportunity. Luckily for him, the Galaxy found a way to earn a draw despite playing with 10 men for the majority of the match. He will miss Saturday's trip to Austin FC and will be available to return April 27 versus Portland.
