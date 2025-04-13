Fantasy Soccer
Zanka headshot

Zanka News: Sent off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Zanka was sent off with a straight red card in the 28th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo. He registered three clearances before his removal.

Zanka was shown a straight red card in the 28th minute Saturday after he took down Ezequiel Ponce from behind on an obvious goal scoring opportunity. Luckily for him, the Galaxy found a way to earn a draw despite playing with 10 men for the majority of the match. He will miss Saturday's trip to Austin FC and will be available to return April 27 versus Portland.

Zanka
Los Angeles Galaxy
