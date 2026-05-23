Zavier Gozo headshot

Zavier Gozo News: Assists against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Gozo had an assist with his lone chance created while taking three off target shots and making five tackles (winning three) during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Minnesota.

Gozo set up Zachary Booth in the 22nd minute while leading RSL in shots, chances created and tackles during the draw. The assist was the first since April 19th for Gozo as he's been in excellent form with four goal involvements, 12 shots and three chances created over his last three appearances.

Zavier Gozo
Real Salt Lake
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