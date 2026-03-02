Zavier Gozo News: Assists in win

Gozo assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Seattle Sounders FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Zogo ended last season strongly with one goal and three assists in his final five games, adding seven shots and 11 chances created in that stretch. The right midfielder showed he still has plenty to offer after a quiet opening gameweek, responding with five shots and his first assist of the season to remind everyone of his threat down the right side.