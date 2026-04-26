Zavier Gozo News: Four shots for loss
Gozo had four shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-0 loss versus Inter Miami CF.
Gozo took four shots and created a chance during Wednesday's loss. He had decent volume throughout the match but just couldn't seem to get much done in the final third. The forward will hope to be more efficient in the coming weeks especially against some top opponents.
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