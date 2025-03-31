Fantasy Soccer
Zavier Gozo headshot

Zavier Gozo News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Gozo recorded five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Minnesota United.

Gozo replaced Dominik Marczuk at halftime and proceeded to record the most crosses in the team. Gozo also made two tackles and won three duels. This was his first appearance of the campaign. He has made one appearance every campaign for each of the last three years and will aim to secure more minutes.

Zavier Gozo
Real Salt Lake
