Zavier Gozo News: Registers most crosses
Gozo recorded five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Minnesota United.
Gozo replaced Dominik Marczuk at halftime and proceeded to record the most crosses in the team. Gozo also made two tackles and won three duels. This was his first appearance of the campaign. He has made one appearance every campaign for each of the last three years and will aim to secure more minutes.
