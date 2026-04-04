Zavier Gozo News: Scores and assists

Gozo scored a goal and had an assist while taking four shots (two on goal) and creating three chances during Saturday's 3-1 win over Sporting KC.

Gozo set up Sergi Solans in the 55th minute before scoring himself in the 82nd while tying for the team-high in chances created. The goal involvements were the first since March 8th for Gozo as he's combined for 11 shots, seven chances created and five crosses over his last three starts.