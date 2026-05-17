Zavier Gozo News: Scores goal versus Rapids

Gozo scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Gozo found the back of the net from inside the box in the 36th minute of a solid outing on the left flank. The youngster extended an impressive run of form after scoring a brace in his previous game, having made a huge offensive impact with 16 shots (10 on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and four goals over his most recent four starts. He's also the team's joint top scorer in league play thanks to his six goals in 2026. Despite opening the campaign as a wing-back, he's now playing closer to the opposition goal and should retain high upside if that remains the case in future contests.