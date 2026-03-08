Zavier Gozo News: Scores just before halftime

Gozo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Gozo earned another goal contribution Saturday after an assist last time out, this time scoring a goal in the 40th minute. This is his first goal of the season, now up to two goal contributions in his three appearances (three starts). He is already chasing down his seven goal contributions from last campaign.