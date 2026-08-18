Zavier Gozo News: Signs with Crystal Palace

Gozo signed a five-year deal with Crystal Palace from MLS club Real Salt Lake.

Gozo burst onto the scene a year ago in Salt Lake where had compiled four goals and three assists as an 18 year old. Now 19, he still figures to compete mostly with the Palace youth team in the upcoming season, but if things work out, he could find senior minutes quick. There's a chance he could serve as a backup on the right wing or in one of the attacking role. Either way, he's a player with a bright future for Palace.