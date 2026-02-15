Ze Pedro Injury: Late call for Lecce meeting

Pedro skipped training late in the week because of a calf problem but has been called up for Monday's fixture versus Lecce and will be assessed on game day, Cagliari announced.

Pedro had initially been ruled out by the coach in the pre-game presser, but he felt better later on and made the provisional squad list, although he's a long shot to start given the situation, even should ultimately be cleared. Gabriele Zappa or Yerry Mina (knee) will likely step in.