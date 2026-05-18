Ze Pedro News: Completes disqualification

Pedro cleared a one-game ban in Sunday's 2-1 win over Torino.

Pedro will return versus Milan next Sunday and compete with Gabriele Zappa at his position. He has tallied at least one clearance in his last 18 displays (15 starts), totaling 66, contributing to four clean sheets and notching 29 tackles (16 won), five shots (zero on target) and 11 blocks over that span. He has recorded one or more interceptions in his last four outings, racking up six.