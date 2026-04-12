Ze Pedro News: Earns assist

Ze Pedro assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Cremonese.

Ze Pedro came off the bench Saturday but still helped his team to a win, as the defender found Sebastiano Esposito in the 63rd minute for the lone goal of the contest. This gives the defender his first assist of the season, coming after 18 appearances. He has been a starter as of late, so he will hope the assist earns him back that spot after appearing from the bench.