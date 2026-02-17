Ze Pedro News: Logs two interceptions in Lecce game

Pedro (calf) won one tackle and had two crosses (zero accurate), two interceptions and two clearances in Monday's 2-0 defeat to Lecce.

Pedro went from being out to playing the whole game in the span of the day and was decent on both ends in a subpar match for the Cagliari defense. He started over Juan Rodriguez and Alberto Dossena in Yerry Mina and Gabriele Zappa's return to the XI, which should bode well for his minutes going forward. He has logged one or more interceptions in five consecutive matches, racking up eight and helping secure two clean sheets over that span. Additionally, he has recorded at least one tackle in the past three matches, totaling five and winning three of them, and has posted at least one clearance in all but one appearance this season.