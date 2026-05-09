Ze Pedro News: Suspended for Torino clash

Pedro registered two tackles (zero won), one clearance and one interception and was booked for the fifth time in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Udinese.

Pedro had a middling display in the back, and his side conceded once while he was on the pitch. He stretched his streak of performance with one interception and one clearance, but he will be out next Sunday's home game versus Torino due to yellow-card accumulation. Gabriele Zappa or Yerry Mina (calf) will take his place in the back.