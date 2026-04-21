Zeki Amdouni Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Amdouni (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's match against Manchester City, according to Matt Scrafton of the Burnley Express.

Amdouni remains a doubt for a return as he tries to make a season debut before the end of the campaign, unable to fully recover yet after a torn ACL. That said, it appears Wednesday will come too soon, not wanting to risk the attacker coming back too quickly after the serious injury. Even if he does make the team sheet, a bench spot would only be likely, needing to build up fitness before finding a start.