Zeki Amdouni Injury: Joins warm-ups

Amdouni (knee) was involved in team warm-ups Wednesday, according to his club.

Amdouni was back on grass quite some time ago as he returns from a torn ACL, but is seeing even more progress this week, as the attacker was able to warm up with his teammates, although he didn't join full training. He remains at least a few weeks from a return, but this is a step in the right direction, with a return to training likely not far.