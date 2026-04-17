Zeki Amdouni Injury: Late call for Sunday

Amdouni (knee) will be a late call for Sunday's game at Nottingham Forest, according to manager Scott Parker. "Amdouni is moving in the right direction but we'll have to make a call on that."

Amdouni was spotted training on grass earlier this month, and based on Parker's words, there might be a scenario in which Amdouni returns to the squad for this game -- or in a worst-case scenario, before the end of the season. Amdouni has been sidelined since August after suffering a torn ACL.