Zeki Amdouni Injury: Out Sunday

Amdouni (knee) is out for Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest.

Amdouni looks to have failed his testing for Sunday's match, as he is not on the team sheet after being a late call. This continues a rough season for the attacker, as he has yet to play due to an ACL injury. His main focus remains to appear on the field this season before the campaign closes, with only a few more games left to play.