Zeki Amdouni Injury: Ramping up work

Amdouni (knee) is still weeks away from a potential return, according to manager Scott Parker. "These guys aren't ready yet, they're some weeks away. They've missed a lot of football. They're in the early stages of coming back, which is a positive."

Amdouni tore his ACL in August and is nearing the usual nine-month timeline for a return. Given his role on the team and that he still has a lot of training to do to get up to fitness, he still may not feature this season. His main hope is to get up to 100-percent fitness by around May.