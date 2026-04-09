Zeki Amdouni Injury: Trains on grass

Amdouni (knee) has trained on grass in a modified way, according to manager Scott Pakrer, per Holly Bacon of the BBC.

Andouni is still dealing with his knee injury and is not close to being an option, as the attacker has only just started to train on grass. This has been a rough season for him, as a torn ACL in August has limited him to only a single appearance this season. That said, a return this season is very slim as he will likely just look ahead to the 2026/27 season, unlikely to see the field this campaign.