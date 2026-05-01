Zeki Amdouni News: Option against Leeds
Amdouni (knee) is on the bench for Friday's match against Leeds United.
Amdouni was expected to remain out while he continued his recovery from a long-term ACL injury, but he was ultimately included among the substitutes. The forward may see little playing time for the remainder of the season, with his side no longer able to avoid relegation and likely not rushing his return. Still, this news increases the team's offensive depth behind Zian Flemming and Jaidon Anthony.
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