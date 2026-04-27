Zeki Celik headshot

Zeki Celik Injury: Avoids serious injuries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Celik didn't suffer a thigh strain and is day-to-day, Mediaset reported.

Celik is nursing a contracture and could be able to recuperate in time for Monday's home contest against Fiorentina. Devyne Rensch would get the nod on the right flank if he were absent or unable to start.

Zeki Celik
Roma
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