Zeki Celik headshot

Zeki Celik Injury: Bows out early against Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Celik had one cross (zero accurate), one tackle (one won) and two clearances in 45 minutes before exiting Saturday's 2-0 win over Bologna due to a flexor injury, Corriere dello Sport relayed.

Celik had a passable first half and didn't return from the locker room because of a muscular issue. The early indication is that it's not too serious, but he'll need to be better assessed in the next few days ahead of next Monday's home game versus Fiorentina. Devyne Rensch is the next man up in the role.

Zeki Celik
Roma
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