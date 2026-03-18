Zeki Celik Injury: Good to go for Bologna clash

Celik (calf) subbed off due to muscle fatigue against Como and will be available versus Bologna on Thursday, Sky Italy reported.

Celik escaped without serious injuries and has been spotted in training ahead of the midweek UEFA Europa League game. He could continue starting over Devyne Rensch and Kostas Tsimikas. He has notched at least one clearance in seven consecutive matches, contributing to one clean sheet and adding 14 crosses (one accurate), 12 tackles (seven won) and four key passes over that span.