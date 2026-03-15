Zeki Celik Injury: Injured in Como meeting
Celik generated two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in 70 minutes in Sunday's match against Como before leaving because of a possible calf problem, Gianluca DI Marzio reported.
Celik had a run-of-the-mill display and got some treatment before quickly exiting the match midway through the second half. He's set for tests. With Wesley sent off in this one, Devyne Rensch and Kostas Tsimikas might both start against Lecce on Sunday. Beforehand, Roma will face Bologna in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zeki Celik See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksMarch 16, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksFebruary 21, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksDecember 8, 2021
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Turkey v. Italy Showdown PreviewJune 9, 2021
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
UEFA EURO 2020: Turkey v. Italy Cheat SheetJune 9, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zeki Celik See More