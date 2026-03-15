Zeki Celik headshot

Zeki Celik Injury: Injured in Como meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Celik generated two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in 70 minutes in Sunday's match against Como before leaving because of a possible calf problem, Gianluca DI Marzio reported.

Celik had a run-of-the-mill display and got some treatment before quickly exiting the match midway through the second half. He's set for tests. With Wesley sent off in this one, Devyne Rensch and Kostas Tsimikas might both start against Lecce on Sunday. Beforehand, Roma will face Bologna in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Zeki Celik
Roma
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