Zeki Celik Injury: Ruled out for Lecce fixture
Celik hasn't been called up for Sunday's game versus Lecce.
Celik played over 100 minutes midweek following an ailment and hasn't been able to recuperate fully. He'll have two weeks to get healthy ahead of the next match versus Inter. Devyne Rensch, Angelino and Kostas Tsimikas are the only wing-backs available since Wesley is suspended, but Stephan El Shaarawy and Bryan Zaragoza can adapt to the role if need be.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zeki Celik See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksMarch 16, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksFebruary 21, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksDecember 8, 2021
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Turkey v. Italy Showdown PreviewJune 9, 2021
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
UEFA EURO 2020: Turkey v. Italy Cheat SheetJune 9, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zeki Celik See More