Zeki Celik Injury: Ruled out for Lecce fixture

Celik hasn't been called up for Sunday's game versus Lecce.

Celik played over 100 minutes midweek following an ailment and hasn't been able to recuperate fully. He'll have two weeks to get healthy ahead of the next match versus Inter. Devyne Rensch, Angelino and Kostas Tsimikas are the only wing-backs available since Wesley is suspended, but Stephan El Shaarawy and Bryan Zaragoza can adapt to the role if need be.