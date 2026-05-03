Zeki Celik Injury: Set to be available versus Fiorentina
Celik (thigh) will be in contention to start Monday, Quotidiano Sportivo relayed.
Celik had a good week of training after a little injury scare in the previous match and could retain his starting job over Devyne Rensch. He has uncorked at least one cross in seven straight displays (all starts), accumulating 22 deliveries (five accurate) and posting eight chances, three shots (two on target) and 12 clearances during that stretch. Additionally, he has registered one or more tackles in his last five outings, totaling nine (six won).
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