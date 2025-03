Celik won't be available Sunday due to a thigh problem, Ansa reported.

Celik had a relapse of a recent ailment that forced him to sub off early last week, but he was able to perform midweek in the Europa League. Two among Mats Hummels, Devyne Rensch and Victor Nelsson will start next two Evan N'Dicka since Gianluca Mancini (suspension) is absent too.