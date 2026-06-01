Zeki Celik News: Brings energy at right-back

Celik has been named in Turkiye's World Cup squad and is expected to start at right-back throughout the competition under coach Vincenzo Montella.

Celik made 34 Serie A appearances for Roma this season, contributing one goal and two assists in 2,731 minutes across the campaign, continuing to show the qualities that have made him one of the most reliable right-backs in Italian football since his arrival at the club. Celik brings defensive solidity and a willingness to contribute going forward that gives Turkiye an additional attacking outlet from right-back, and his experience in one of Europe's most demanding leagues makes him a trusted option for coach Montella. Celik heads into the World Cup in good form and ready to play a key role in Turkiye's defensive structure throughout the tournament.