Zeki Celik headshot

Zeki Celik News: Busy defensively versus Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 12:51am

Celik (thigh) won three of five tackles and had seven clearances, one interception and one off-target shot in Monday's 4-0 victory over Fiorentina.

Celik played the whole game despite being banged up and stood out in the back, matching his season highs in tackles and clearances, while he wasn't involved in the final third, ending a seven-match streak with at least one cross. He has posted at least one tackle in his last six displays, amassing 17 (nine won), notching seven key passes, 19 deliveries (five accurate) and four shots (two on target) over that span. Furthermore, this marked his fifth straight display with one or more clearances (14 total).

Zeki Celik
Roma
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