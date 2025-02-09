Zeki Celik News: Contributes to stopping Venezia

Celik had one cross (one accurate), one tackle (zero won), one interception and one clearance in Sunday's 1-0 win over Venezia.

Celik was picked over Victor Nelsson to replace Mats Hummels (rest) and, while he wasn't as busy as other defenders, he did his part to contain the enemies. He has logged four crosses (two accurate), four tackles (one won), three interceptions and five clearances in his last four appearances (three starts). He'll face more competition from here on out.