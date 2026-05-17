Zeki Celik headshot

Zeki Celik News: Notches four interceptions versus Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 9:01am

Celik registered one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and four interceptions and won two of three tackles in Sunday's 2-0 win against Lazio.

Celik played most of the game as a center-back after Evan N'Dicka (thigh) subbed off and contributed to a respectable defensive effort, setting a new season high in interceptions. He has recorded at least one tackle in eight appearances in a row, racking up 19 (12 won) and adding eight interceptions, 20 crosses (five accurate) and nine key passes during that stretch, with two clean sheets. Instead, he snapped a six-match string with one or more clearances in this one.

Zeki Celik
Roma
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