Zeki Celik News: Notches four interceptions versus Lazio

Celik registered one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and four interceptions and won two of three tackles in Sunday's 2-0 win against Lazio.

Celik played most of the game as a center-back after Evan N'Dicka (thigh) subbed off and contributed to a respectable defensive effort, setting a new season high in interceptions. He has recorded at least one tackle in eight appearances in a row, racking up 19 (12 won) and adding eight interceptions, 20 crosses (five accurate) and nine key passes during that stretch, with two clean sheets. Instead, he snapped a six-match string with one or more clearances in this one.