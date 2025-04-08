Zeki Celik News: Paltry in Juventus bout

Celik (thigh) had two crosses (one accurate), two interceptions, two clearances and one key pass in 72 minutes in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Juventus.

Celik got the nod as a wing-back in his return from injury but wasn't particularly good on either end. He'll compete especially with Mats Hummels in the coming matches. He has assisted twice and tallied five chances created, five crosses (two accurate) and 19 clearances in his last five displays, contributing to one clean sheet.