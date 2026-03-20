Zeki Celik News: Sends in seven crosses versus Bologna
Celik (calf) created two scoring chances and had seven crosses (two accurate), three tackles (two won) and two blocks in 109 minutes in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Bologna.
Celik logged almost full minutes in a game that went into overtime despite getting banged up in the previous tilt, matching his season high in crosses. He'll keep starting versus Lecce, barring a hiccup and some rotation. He has swung in at let one cross in three games in a row, totaling 10 (two accurate) and adding three chances created, six tackles (three won) and five clearances during that stretch.
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