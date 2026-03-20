Zeki Celik headshot

Zeki Celik News: Sends in seven crosses versus Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Celik (calf) created two scoring chances and had seven crosses (two accurate), three tackles (two won) and two blocks in 109 minutes in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Bologna.

Celik logged almost full minutes in a game that went into overtime despite getting banged up in the previous tilt, matching his season high in crosses. He'll keep starting versus Lecce, barring a hiccup and some rotation. He has swung in at let one cross in three games in a row, totaling 10 (two accurate) and adding three chances created, six tackles (three won) and five clearances during that stretch.

Zeki Celik
Roma
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