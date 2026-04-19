Zeki Celik headshot

Zeki Celik News: Serviceable in Atalanta contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Celik won three of three tackles and logged two interceptions, three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atalanta.

Celik was on point on both ends and put together one of his most complete stat lines of the season. He has sent in at least one cross in six straight appearances, amassing 21 (five accurate) and adding eight chances created, seven interceptions and 10 clearances over that span. Additionally, this marked his fourth straight outing with at least one tackle, for a total of eight (five won).

Zeki Celik
Roma
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