Zeki Celik News: Shines defensively in win

Celik had two off-target shots, created one chance, made one tackle, nine clearances and one interception and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Sunday's 1-0 win over Parma.

Celik was undoubtedly his team's leader at the heart of the defense as he more than doubled his previous season high in clearances and was always one step ahead of opposing forwards, being one of the biggest reasons why his goalkeeper just had to make one save during the entire contest. After so many uninspiring stat lines accumulated over the last few weeks, the center-back will hope this is a turning point for him to definitely consolidate himself as a full-time starter.