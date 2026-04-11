Zeki Celik headshot

Zeki Celik News: Sloppy display against Pisa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Celik registered five crosses (zero accurate) and one tackle (zero won) and committed three fouls in Friday's 3-0 victory against Pisa.

Celik paced his team in deliveries but couldn't connect with a teammate in any of them and was a little foul-prone in the back. He has notched at least one cross in five straight appearances, amassing 18 (four accurate) and recording five chances and eight clearances over that span. Furthermore, this marked his third consecutive outing with one or more tackles, for a total of five (two won).

Zeki Celik
Roma
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