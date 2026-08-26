Zeki Celik News: Solid debut with Juventus

Celik had two clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 win against Frosinone. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Celik made his first Juventus league appearance, playing the match at left back rather than his more natural right side. The defender was tidy without the ball, recording two interceptions and two clearances, and also showed some attacking upside by combining well enough going forward to create a big chance. He was booked during the game and was taken off in the 69th minute.