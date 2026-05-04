Zeki Celik headshot

Zeki Celik News: Starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 11:10am

Celik (thigh) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Fiorentina.

Celik is back in the squad Monday as expected, with the midfielder not just fit but starting immediately. He remains the everyday starter on the right flank, recording one goal and two assists in 30 appearances (28 starts) this season.

Zeki Celik
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zeki Celik See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zeki Celik See More
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
26 days ago
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
March 16, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
February 21, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
December 8, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Turkey v. Italy Showdown Preview
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Turkey v. Italy Showdown Preview
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 9, 2021