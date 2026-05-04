Zeki Celik News: Starting Monday
Celik (thigh) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Fiorentina.
Celik is back in the squad Monday as expected, with the midfielder not just fit but starting immediately. He remains the everyday starter on the right flank, recording one goal and two assists in 30 appearances (28 starts) this season.
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