Zeki Celik News: Wins four tackles in derby with Lazio

Celik generated three clearances, three crosses (zero accurate), seven tackles (four won) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lazio.

Celik played in a more defensive role compared to last week and had a more convincing performance, chipping in on both ends and holding his own in the back. He'll mostly alternate with Mats Hummels based on the match-up in the remaining matches. He has tallied four key passes, seven crosses (two accurate), 19 tackles (nine won) and 11 clearances in his last five displays (all starts).