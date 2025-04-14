Fantasy Soccer
Zeki Celik headshot

Zeki Celik News: Wins four tackles in derby with Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Celik generated three clearances, three crosses (zero accurate), seven tackles (four won) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lazio.

Celik played in a more defensive role compared to last week and had a more convincing performance, chipping in on both ends and holding his own in the back. He'll mostly alternate with Mats Hummels based on the match-up in the remaining matches. He has tallied four key passes, seven crosses (two accurate), 19 tackles (nine won) and 11 clearances in his last five displays (all starts).

Zeki Celik
Roma
