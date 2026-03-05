Zeno Koen Debast Injury: Back in training

Debast (undisclosed) is fit and back in training, but it remains to be seen if he'll be available to face Bodo Glimt on Wednesday, according to manager Rui Borges. "Debast started training a few days ago, having been out for a long time."

Even though Debast is back in training, he wasn't part of the squad for the Taca de Portugal match against Porto on Tuesday, and it's uncertain whether he'll be deemed fit to play over the weekend against Braga. All signs point to him remaining doubtful to play in the first leg against Bodo Glimt, with Borges saying that the defender's current condition "will still not be the best to help the team to the fullest."