Zeno Koen Debast headshot

Zeno Koen Debast Injury: Could be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Debast (undisclosed) could be an option for Saturday's clash against Braga, according to coach Rui Borges, per Noticiasaominuto. "He might be available for tomorrow's game."

Debast recently returned to full team training and could be in the mix for Saturday's clash with Braga. The defender has battled through several issues this season and is unlikely to jump straight back into a major role. Even once fully fit, he's expected to serve mainly as a rotational piece, particularly during the Champions League playoff matchups against Glimt.

Zeno Koen Debast
Sporting CP
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zeno Koen Debast See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zeno Koen Debast See More
World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 23 - Can Canada Surprise?
SOC
World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 23 - Can Canada Surprise?
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 22, 2022