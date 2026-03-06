Zeno Koen Debast Injury: Could be available Saturday

Debast (undisclosed) could be an option for Saturday's clash against Braga, according to coach Rui Borges, per Noticiasaominuto. "He might be available for tomorrow's game."

Debast recently returned to full team training and could be in the mix for Saturday's clash with Braga. The defender has battled through several issues this season and is unlikely to jump straight back into a major role. Even once fully fit, he's expected to serve mainly as a rotational piece, particularly during the Champions League playoff matchups against Glimt.