Zeno Koen Debast Injury: Dealing with leg injury

Debast suffered a leg injury during a training session with Sporting CP Lisbon and will undergo medical tests to determine the severity of the issue, leaving his World Cup participation with Belgium in serious doubt, according to A Bola.

Debast is ruled out of Sporting's remaining league fixtures, including the final round against Gil Vicente, and is also very likely to miss the Portuguese Cup final against Torreense on May 24. More critically for theyoung defender, his potential absence from Belgium's World Cup squad is a genuine concern for coach Rudi Garcia, who must decide whether to include him in the final 26-man list being announced Friday despite the uncertainty surrounding his fitness. Debast had become an important piece of manager Garcia's defensive setup and scored his first international goal against the United States during March's pre-tournament camp, with his absence representing a significant headache for the Red Devils even if he was not expected to start every fixture at the tournament.