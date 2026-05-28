Zeno Koen Debast Injury: Targeting third group game

Debast (muscular) is making better than expected progress in his recovery and is targeting a return for Belgium's third group stage fixture against New Zealand on June 27, according to Pierre Ghislain of 7sur7.

Debast had suffered a muscular injury during training with Sporting CP on May 11, with initial reports from Portugal suggesting a six-week absence that cast serious doubt over his entire World Cup participation. However, the latest update indicates he is slightly ahead of his recovery program, giving coach Rudi Garcia genuine hope of having the center-back available for at least the final group stage fixture. While the first two matches against Egypt and Iran are expected to come too soon for Debast, his potential availability for the New Zealand clash could prove crucial depending on how Belgium's group stage campaign unfolds.